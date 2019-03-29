Teenager facing new charges in Davidson County conspiracy to murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was hit with several more charges Thursday amid a murder conspiracy investigation.

Ryan Joseph Peace, 16, was one of five people arrested in the case, three of whom were confirmed to be teenagers.

On Thursday, Peace received new charges of conspiring to commit first degree murder, six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling from a moving vehicle and misdemeanor discharging a weapon on a roadway, court documents show.

He is also facing earlier charges of carrying a concealed weapon, larceny of firearm, injury to real property, possession of a handgun by a minor and going armed to the terror of people.

On Sunday, sheriff’s investigators came to two homes in southern Davidson County after reports of shots fired into the homes. Warrants show the shootings happened on N.C. 47 and Holloway Church Road.

Four juveniles and an adult were arrested Monday.

Oscar Hernandez-Hernandez, 16, Malik Obrien Craven, 18, and Peace were all named in arrest warrants.

Hernandez-Hernandez and Craven were both charged with conspiring to commit first-degree murder.

The other two have not been identified.

Wendy Winn lives in one of the homes hit and said that bullets are still lodged in the walls of the house.

“My heart stopped and you just, it’s shock first because you don’t imagine anything like that happening,” she said.

A bullet went through her bedroom, damaging a door on the other side. With a 13-year-old living in the home, Winn said they're still processing the shooting.

“It’s made us all very on edge,” Winn said. "She won’t go into a room that’s dark, she sleeps with the lights on and the door open”