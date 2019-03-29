Preparing for a Healthy Spring: Spring Cleaning Your Medicine Cabinet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As you’re doing your spring cleaning, it’s a good idea to include your medicine cabinet in the process. Start by checking your medications’ expiration dates. The FDA has safety and efficacy regulations in place to make sure medications are effective in treating patients. After drugs reach their expiration date, they begin to decompose, losing their potency and effectiveness to treat conditions and illnesses. Throw away any leftover medication you did not use when you were sick.

Once you’ve cleaned out your expired medications, it’s time to dispose of them. One option is to place them in a marked drop-off bin at your local health or law enforcement department. Cone Health also has several locations, including the Community Health & Wellness Center. Don’t ever flush any medication down the toilet or throw it away in the trash can. Instead, take unused pills, crush them in a plastic bag and then mix with an undesirable substance, such as coffee grounds or kitty litter. Throw that bag away in the trash.

While you’re cleaning your cabinet, it’s also important to take inventory of the medications inside. Write them down and discuss them with your doctor. Let your doctor know about all medicine that you take – even simple over-the-counter pain relievers. Those medications may be interfering with your care.

The exceptional team of pharmacists and physicians at Cone Health is dedicated to educating individuals in the community about the importance of wellness.

Spokesperson Background:

Luke Van Ausdall, RPH, is a clinical pharmacist at the Cone Health Community Health & Wellness Center pharmacy. He received his undergraduate and doctorate of pharmacy degrees from Campbell University.