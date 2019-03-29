North Carolina detective hit by truck while directing traffic

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy from Robeson County was hit by a truck while directing traffic overnight, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Matthew Lassiter, a 31-year-old detective from Lumberton, suffered severe head trauma and other injuries. He was air lifted to a hospital in South Carolina.

“Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is asking everyone to please pray for the sheriffs detective and his family as they await final results from testing being conducted at the hospital,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an announcement.

At about 12:05 a.m. Friday, Lassiter was working a traffic division assignment.

He was among several deputies directing traffic off Interstate 95 South at Exit 33 and across the bridge onto U.S. 301.

A 2017 Ford truck driving toward Parkton hit the detective.

Lawrence Adair II, of Hope Mills, was charged with failing to reduce speed.

The investigation is ongoing.