Netflix is 2019’s fastest-growing brand, Lyft goes public and more

Posted 5:55 am, March 29, 2019, by

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Netflix which is 2019's fastest-growing brand, Lyft which is officially going public and the Federal Trade Commission with shut down four major robocall operations.

