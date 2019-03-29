Local woman runs sanctuary for dozens of pigs in Stokes County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- It started small. Doesn’t that always seem to be the way.

Lexie Lovelace always loved animals, but she also loved meat ... until she met Minnie Pearl. Well, that’s not exactly true, either. She still loves meat, she just doesn’t eat it, anymore.

“They’re like small children,” she says, as she walks along the road next to three pens full of pigs of all sizes. “They have feelings, they can think.”

Lexie and her partner took in Minnie a while ago and realized what a need there was to help so many more.

“People just dump them on the side of the road and the local shelters aren’t equipped to handle them,” Lexie said.

She now has four dozen and has enough space on her nearly 11 acres in Stokes County to handle about a hundred.

It can be pricey and time-consuming. Lexie has a full-time job, though she does work from home, which helps.

“We have a great veterinarian and volunteers, I couldn’t do this without them,” she says.

It she proudly wears the moniker, “Crazy Pig Lady."

See why, in this edition of the Buckley Report.