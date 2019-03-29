× Horse found stabbed to death after stolen from Florida barn

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A horse was violently killed this week, and the Animal Recovery Mission is offering a $20,000 reward for answers.

Early Tuesday morning, a person contacted ARM to report that Destiny, a 13-year-old Paso Fino mare, was stolen from her home and stabbed in the heart and throat repeatedly.

The fence outside the barn was found cut.

After she was stolen, Destiny managed to escape and make it home, but died nonetheless.

Animal Rescue Mission shared disturbing photos of the body and scene on Facebook.

Two other horses were also stolen from the property and have not been seen since. The mission believes those horses have been stolen and slaughtered for meat.

“The killing of Destiny for her meat has struck a chord in people throughout the state of Florida and across the country,” said Richard Couto, the founder of ARM. “This type of lawlessness and brutality must not be tolerated within our community, ARM is hoping this reward will help bring justice to this horse, owners and people that care for and loved her.”

The $20,000 reward will go to anyone who can offer information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.