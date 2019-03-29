× Florida man shoots, kills pet zebra after escape

CALLAHAN, Fla. — When his pet zebra escaped, a man allegedly shot and killed the exotic animal, according to WTLV.

The man suspected was not legally allowed to own a zebra.

On Wednesday, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 6000 iris Boulevard in Callahan.

“I was walking my dogs over there and all of a sudden we see a zebra trotting down this road, and it gets to this corner and stops and feeds,”Jenee Watkins, a witness, told WTLV. “And then cop cars come zooming so the zebra runs into this yard and then all the way into that back field. That’s when a car comes zooming, cops are zooming, I’m standing there, the owner shot it and the zebra fell.”

The zebra, which was of the non-endangered subspecies known as the Grant’s zebra, was from the owner’s Cottonwood Ranch, neighbors said. It’s name was Shadow.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating the incident.

BREAKING: Zebra shot & killed in a Callahan backyard after reportedly escaping. This is a picture a neighbor took of the zebra before it was shot. We’re told it was hurt from its escape and had to be “put down”. FWC and Sheriff’s office investigating. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/6Ripd67YSA — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) March 27, 2019