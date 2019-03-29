Father and daughter out of the hospital after fire at Greensboro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A father and daughter are both out of the hospital just one day after their Greensboro home caught fire.

"Flames were coming out of the front door, then there were fire trucks and ambulances, rescue squad and police," said Pamela Bailey, a family friend who lives just two houses away.

Neighbors told FOX8 the charred front door and blackened windows doesn't tell the full story about what happened on Trogdon Street Thursday morning.

Mark Harrell and his 5-year-old daughter Addie were inside.

"When she would go to bed, he would shut her door," said Bailey.

"He's our hero," said Addie's mom, Ashley Davis.

That tradition of shutting the bedroom door was life-saving in this situation.

"The only reason Addie is alive is because her father had her door closed when she went to bed," she said. "He had to go back through the flames and the smoke through the back door to get her. He tried to knock out her window."

The closed door helped block out all the smoke and flames filling up their home.

Harrell suffered second and third-degree burns.

Addie's injuries were different.

"She had carbon monoxide poisoning. She was on a breathing tube," said Davis.

Addie had the breathing tube taken out late Thursday afternoon. Davis says she's now talking and walking around.

All Davis cares about is that her little girl is alive, and she's hoping others learn from this.

"If you smoke cigarettes, if you burn incense in your home, you need to stop," she said. "It's killing people. These house fires are no joke."

Davis says the estimated damage to the home is $20,000.

She has set up a fundraising site that can be found here.