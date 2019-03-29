Endangered child alert issued for missing 8-month-old in Mississippi

MORTON, Miss. – Authorities are looking for an 8-month-old girl reported missing out of Mississippi.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for Mariana Elise Johnson, of Morton, Miss.

The child is described as 18 inches tall and weighing about 16 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen in a white long-sleeve shirt with hearts and a diaper in the 600 block of Kaleem Road in Morton, Miss.

Officials said Johnson may be with 29-year-old George Johnson Jr., described as 5-foot-9-inches and with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering and black pants.

They may be in a 2005 black Chevrolet Suburban SUV with a Mississippi license plate of SBA 5324. The SUV was last seen on Highway 80.

Anyone with any information can call 911 or the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at (601)469-1511.