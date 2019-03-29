Christian Martin, Southwest Guilford basketball star, to return home from the hospital after bad fall

Friends wait at Christian Martin's home to welcome him back from the hospital. (WGHP)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Christian Martin, the Southwest Guilford High School basketball star who was badly hurt after falling during a game, comes home from the hospital on Friday.

Martin’s mother, Christina Lee, said he was doing calculus problems in the hospital and is more social than usual.

Southwest basketball coach Guy Shavers told FOX8 that he’s grateful that Martin is coming home.

“He’s made so much progress so quickly, even more quickly that the doctors expected,” Shavers said. “I want that progress to keep going fast.”

Martin was hurt in the fall during a game in Hickory on March 9.

The Southwest Guilford Cowboys were playing Concord Cox Mill in the West Regional Final in Hickory when Christian Martin went in for a dunk, got off balance and came down hard.

Martin was down for a long time as the players and many in the gym prayed. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Southwest Guilford won its second state boys basketball championship in three years earlier this month, beating Williams 67-60.

