8 weapons stolen after break-in at gun shop in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Two teenagers were charged after police said eight guns were stolen from an Asheboro gun store.

Police were called to Carolina Guns & Gold at 1223 East Dixie Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to an Asheboro police press release.

Police said the glass door in front was busted in and six handguns and two long guns worth about $7,000 total were missing.

Surveillance video showed that four people were involved in breaking into the business, according to police.

Police investigated and searched a home near Ramseur where two firearms were seized, including one of the ones that was stolen.

Deremius Jashun Reed, 19, of Ramseur, was jailed in Randolph County under a $50,000 secured bond on charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property.

A 17-year-old was also charged with possessing a handgun by a minor and has since been released to an adult guardian.

