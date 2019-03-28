× Winning Powerball ticket worth $768.4M sold in Wisconsin

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — The winning ticket for Wednesday’s $768.4 million Powerball jackpot was sold in New Berlin, Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Lottery website.

The jackpot is the third-largest in U.S. Lottery history and Powerball’s second-highest all-time.

The winning numbers of 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number 12 matched those on a ticket sold at a state retailer that will receive a $100,000 payout.

Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin issued the following statement in a news release to FOX6: “This is an amazing milestone moment for Wisconsin. It truly is incredible to think that the winning ticket for this historic jackpot was sold in our own backyard. I am extremely excited for the winners and for our state. This event puts us in the national spotlight and turns Wisconsin into WINsconsin.”