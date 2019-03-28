Two taken to hospital after fire in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Thursday morning, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At about 3:01 a.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire on Trogdon Street and Coliseum Boulevard.

Two people were inside and both were taken to a hospital.

The fire department was unable to confirm the severity of injuries.

The flames were out by 4 a.m.

Fire investigators are searching through the home to determine how the fire started.