Two taken to hospital after fire in Greensboro

Posted 5:31 am, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28AM, March 28, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Thursday morning, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At about 3:01 a.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire on Trogdon Street and Coliseum Boulevard.

Two people were inside and both were taken to a hospital.

The fire department was unable to confirm the severity of injuries.

The flames were out by 4 a.m.

Fire investigators are searching through the home to determine how the fire started.

