Teen who pushed friend off 60-foot bridge sentenced to 2 days of jail time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A teen who admitted to pushing her friend off a bridge over last summer is serving two days of jail time after her sentencing Wednesday, KOIN reports.

Tay'lor Smith, 19, was caught on camera pushing her friend off a 60-foot high bridge at Moulton Falls in August 2018. Jordan Holgerson suffered four broken ribs and punctured lungs.

Doctors say the fall could have been deadly.

Smith was charged with reckless endangerment to which she pleaded not guilty back in September.

She changed her plea on March 18 as part of a plea deal.

A judge sentenced her to two days in jail and 38 days of community service on a work crew, according to KOIN.

The teenager gave a tearful apology before she was taken to jail on Wednesday.

"My words here are sincere," said Smith in court, KOIN reports. "I can't say I don't deserve the heat from the media or the loss of old friends, but what I can say — I have tried my best to right my wrongs."

Holgerson has healed from her broken ribs and collapsed lung. Her shoulder is still recovering and she is going to therapy.