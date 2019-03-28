Suspect in custody after apparent standoff at High Point Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after an apparent standoff at the High Point Police Department.

Lt. Curtis Cheeks said a man approached the police station with "ill intent."

Officers were seen with guns drawn before the man was taken into custody.

Cheeks said a detective was able to talk the man down and they are going to get the man mental health treatment.

Leonard Avenue was closed during the incident but has since reopened.

The man's identity has not been released.