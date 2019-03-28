× Snow camp man shot and killed

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — A Snow Camp man was killed in a shooting Monday night, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:10 p.m. deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 1256 Longest Acres Rd. in Snow Camp in reference to a Shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found David Stanley Jr. in his truck with a gunshot wound.

Deputies immediately began CPR until the arrival of emergency medical responders.

Stanley was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. by EMS workers.

Investigators have determined the shooting was the result of a confrontation and is an isolated incident. No other information was provided.