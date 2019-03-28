Shut door may have saved 5-year-old girl’s life during Greensboro house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When a Greensboro home caught fire, a shut door may be the reason a 5-year-old girl survived.

At about 3:01 a.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire on Trogdon Street and Coliseum Boulevard.

Only two people were home when the fire broke out: a 49-year-old man and the 5-year-old girl.

The fire department believes the fire spread from an "improperly disposed of smoking device" after the man had fallen asleep.

The home did not have working smoke detectors or alarms.

The girl's bedroom was in the back of the house and was the only room where the walls were "clean," according to the dire department. Her bedroom door was shut which may have saved her.

Both the man and the child were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.