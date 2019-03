Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A person was shot near Dudley High School in Greensboro Thursday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of South English Street and McConnell Road, just blocks from Dudley High School.

The victim drove to Dudley High School looking for help, where a large police presence gathered.

There is no word on the extent of that person's injuries.

FOX8 is working to get more information. Check back for updates.