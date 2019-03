Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle in Greensboro Thursday night.

A woman was walking across Eugene Street near Battleground Avenue when she was hit around 8:30 p.m.

The woman was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of the woman's injuries.

36.079099 -79.793746