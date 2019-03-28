× Mount Airy man faces more than 50 sexual exploitation of a minor charges

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man is facing more than 50 charges related to a child pornography case, according to a news release from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Walter Clifton Wood, 42, is charged with 58 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in Surry County. He is also charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony soliciting a minor with a computer, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony dissemination of obscenity in Alamance County.

The charges are the result of an investigation that began as solicitation of a minor through a computer in Alamance County, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wood was originally arrested on July 26, 2018, for three felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor from Surry County. A search warrant was obtained by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the execution of the search warrant on Wood’s home on Lassie Lane.

During the search, electronic devices were seized as evidence and subsequent search warrants were executed on those devices. Evidence was found that Wood was not only in possession of child pornography but that he had been soliciting minors through the computer to send pornographic photos, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security.

Wood is currently jailed on a $590,000 secured bond.