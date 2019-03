× Missing 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe

JEFFERSON, Ga. — A missing 1-year-old Georgia girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, WGCL reports.

Baylee Sue Peeples, 1, was located safe at a family member’s home.

She was believed to have been taken by Robert Peeples.

Authorities said they believed she was in “extreme danger.”

She was later dropped off at the family member’s home and is in good health.