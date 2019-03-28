Man steals python by stuffing it down pants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKWOOD, Mich. — A man managed to smuggle a snake out of a pet store in his pants, according to Rockwood police.

Emily Scheiwe, an employee at I Love My Pets, shared the bizarre surveillance video on Facebook.

In it, a man appears to pull a ball python out of a cage before looking around and pushing it into his pants. He then wanders, readjusts his pants and walks out of frame.

According to Scheiwe, the python had just been adopted before it was stole on March 20.

Police are looking for help identifying the suspect in the video.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact the Rockwood Police Department at (734) 379-5323.