Man in critical condition identified after shooting at fried chicken restaurant in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A shooting at a High Point fried chicken restaurant left one man in critical condition, according to police.

An incident report reveals the victim was 33-year-old Lee Donnell Smith Jr., of Jamestown,

At about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at Pantry Fried Chicken at 2921 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the scene, they found Smith ying on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.

The man had gunshot wounds to the face, both arms, the right leg and the back.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officers rendered aid until EMS could get to the scene. The victim was then taken to a hospital.

Multiple bullet holes were also found in the victim's car, a 2005 Ford Escape, in the parking lot.

Witnesses told officers an unknown man dressed in all black walked down from Hendrix Street up to the victim's car where he fired several shots before running back to Hendrix Street.

The victim is in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.