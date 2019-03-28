× Man faces murder charge in woman’s overdose death in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges in connection with an overdose death in Randolph County in August 2018.

Temorris Mandrette Davis, 44, of Robbins, is charged with felony second-degree murder distributing drugs, felony sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance and felony sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance.

On Aug. 3, 2018, the sheriff’s office got a call about the death of a young woman at 4492 New Hope Church Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of Tember L. White dead from what appeared to be an opioid overdose.

After ongoing investigations with multiple cases involving Davis, he was found to be directly connected to the death of White, the sheriff’s office said.

Davis was already in the Randolph County Detention Center on a civil order for arrest for child support and a failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

He was served with the new charges and given an additional $750,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court April 1.