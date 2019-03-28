Man cited for driving while impaired after crashing into Winston-Salem creek

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was cited after driving off Silas Creek Parkway and into the creek overnight, according to the Winston-Salem police.

At about 4:11 a.m. Thursday, the fire department and police responded to the scene along the 4900 block of Silas Creek Parkway.

Keith Jackson Arthur, 64, of Raleigh, reportedly drove down the embankment along the east side of the road into the creek.

A fire crew helped the man out of his car and up a steep embankment to dry land.

He was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries for evaluation.

He was cited for driving while impaired.

Wrecker crews will work to pull the car form the creek. The road will be reduced to one lane of traffic as they work.