Machete-wielding thief reportedly arrested after car got stuck in Randolph County yard

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — When a person arrived at their home Wednesday, a stranger threatened them with a machete, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies that they drove to a neighbor’s house after the confrontation and called 9-1-1.

When deputies responded to the home in the Alexandria Drive area of Trinity, they found a 1996 Jaguar stuck in the yard, still running.

The sheriff’s office reports Shane Raymond Spangler, 25, of High Point, tried to run away but deputies caught up with him.

Deputies searched the car and discovered that it was stolen from High Point. There were multiple items inside that had been stolen from the home and outbuildings as well as other items not belonging to Spangler.

Spangler was arrested and charged with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor assault by show of violence and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

He was also served outstanding warrants for arrest from the High Point Police Department for felony second degree burglary, two counts felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.