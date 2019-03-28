× LifeWay Christian Stores closing all locations

By the end of the year, you won’t be able to find a LifeWay store, according to an announcement from the company. All locations are set to close in 2019.

LifeWay, the Nashville-based Christian book retailer, made the conclusive announcement this week after saying earlier this year that the brand would only close some stores due to revenue concerns.

The brand currently has shops in Greensboro, Burlington, Winston-Salem and more than 170 other locations across the country.

The company clarified that the decision to close all locations does not mean LifeWay is going out of business.

“We will continue to offer our full selection of resources on LifeWay.com and through our Customer Service Center,” the company said in an FAQ. “In addition to retail and e-commerce outlets for which we are commonly known, LifeWay also operates a robust and growing publishing, events, and church services business in which we will continue to invest and expand.”

This move comes in an effort to shift toward digital shopping.

Store closing sales are planned to last from two to three months with store hours remaining the same until closure.