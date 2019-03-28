Hospitals across Triad lift restrictions on visitors under 12 years old as flu cases decrease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Area hospitals are reopening their doors to young visitors under the age of 12 as the number of flu cases drops.

Beginning on Feb. 8, all major healthcare providers in the area asked that children under the age of 12 do not visit patients at any of the medical centers affiliated with the companies.

Nearly two months later, at 7 a.m. Friday, Atrium Health, Cone Health, Novant Health, Randolph Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health will allow the young visitors back in.

“We are seeing a steady decrease in flu activity in our community and in our hospitals,” said Cone Health Infectious Disease Specialist Cynthia Snider. “I would like to thank our patients, families, visitors and employees who have been so cooperative since we implemented the visitation restrictions in February. All of you have been instrumental in keeping the flu away from our patients and suppressing the spread of flu in our communities.”

Novant Health still warns people with flu symptoms not to visit patients to prevent the spread of the disease.

There have been 148 flu-related deaths in North Carolina since Sept. 30, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The flu season is not set to officially end until May 18.

During the period of restrictions, the hospitals still allowed children under the age of 12 to visit medical facilities for treatment and to visit patients under special circumstances, such as to visit a dying family member.