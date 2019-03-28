Authorities in Guilford County working to reduce crashes on highways, interstates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are tired of seeing crashes on specific sections of highways and interstates in the area.

Starting April 1, they will change their enforcement on those heavily traveled roadways.

In 2018, the area around U.S. 29 and Interstate 40 had 99 crashes.

Greensboro police say they knew something had to be done so that number wouldn't continue to rise.

The Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to put more blue lights on the troubled areas.

"We're going to be utilizing marked, unmarked vehicles and unidentified spotter vehicles that have officers in there waiting and looking for violations," said Officer Price, with Greensboro police.

Violations include unsafe lane changes, following too closely and distracted driving.

"People are getting injured and causing well over $7 million in property damage alone in the last three years just in that concentrated area," Price said.

Price adds that this extra enforcement is not an attempt to write more tickets.

"So slow down, put your phone away, wear your seat belt and drive safely," he said.

The operation will run through June 28.