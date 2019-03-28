× Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday for 1-year-old Baylee Sue Peeples, who was allegedly abducted by 39-year-old Robert Joseph Peeples.

Robert Peeples is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and weighing 187 pounds, last seen at Rock Forge Road in Jefferson, Ga.

Authorities are looking for a white 1993 GMC Vandura with a GA license tag RIK1620.

Baylee Sue Peeples was last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts that reads “always amazing,” a pink and black jacket with “love”. Peeples is believed to be in extreme danger. She is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighing 25 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Baylee Sue Peoples or the white 1993 GMC Vandura with GA license tag RIK1620, contact the Arcade Police Department at (706) 367-1821 or your local law enforcement immediately.