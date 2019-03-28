WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 44, 62, 20, 37, 16, 12

4 tickets sold in NC – including 2 in Guilford County – win $50,000 in Wednesday Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Four tickets sold in North Carolina won $50,000 prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The lucky tickets were bought at the following locations:

  • Quality Mart on N.C. 68 North, Oak Ridge (Guilford County)
  • Food Lion on Burlington Road, Whitsett (Guilford County)
  • Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill on Exchange Street NW, Concord (Cabarrus County)
  • Buy and Go on Ploof Road, Leland (Brunswick County)

In Wednesday’s drawing, 149,377 tickets sold in North Carolina won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000. So if you play Powerball, make sure you check your tickets.

A ticket sold in Wisconsin won the $768.4 million annuity jackpot. It’s the third highest Powerball jackpot on record.

