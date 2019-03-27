Woman still in hospital, no charges filed days after fatal wreck in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A woman is still in the hospital days after her SUV hit a pickup truck driving the opposite direction, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said Wednesday that no charges have been filed at this time as officers continue investigating the Saturday crash.

The wreck happened on the 5100 block of Shattalon Drive at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Sandra Key Butler, 71, of Pfafftown, was driving a 2017 Toyota RAV4  east on Shattalon Drive. Kyle David Martin, 53, of Tobaccoville, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger west.

Butler then crossed into Martin’s lane for unknown reasons and hit his truck, according to police.

Martin was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries, police said in a press release.

Butler was hospitalized with serious injuries.

This was the first fatal wreck in Winston-Salem this year.

