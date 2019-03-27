Triad mother who beat methamphetamine addiction shares her story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As methamphetamine continues to make its way through the Piedmont Triad, it's continuing to cause problems for many people.

The drug is known to destroy people's lives.

Wendy Hopkins Jones hit rock bottom five years ago.

She was arrested for trafficking meth on a National Geographic police show.

"When I was 18 I started experimenting with methamphetamine," she said. "I could function on it. I had a lot of energy. I was going to college and I could stay up and study. I could get a lot of things done and I didn't need to sleep."

She was hooked, using meth 10 to 12 a day, while also trying to care for her young daughter.

"She would actually sit outside of my doors and watch me shoot up underneath the bathroom door," she said. "That's probably as low down as a mother or a human being can feel."

As she lost control of her life, she lost control of her child.

"I got into selling the meth. That was my way of being able to afford my habit," she said.

Then, the FBI came for Wendy.

"They took me to jail in federal holding in Charlotte, North Carolina, and they charged me with conspiracy to sell and distribute methamphetamine of more than 500 grams," she explains. "It actually would be for 2,200 grams of methamphetamine."

Jones has been clean every since. Five years later, she has her daughter back, a 2-year-old and a baby on the way.

It's a life Jones couldn't have imagined for herself.

At Fellowship Hall, a rehabilitation facility in Greensboro, Mike Yow says he sees the same kind of stories.

"This year we probably admitted more people with a primary crystal meth diagnosis than a primary opioid diagnosis," Yow said.

Meth is making a comeback.

"It's an ugly drug. And it doesn't take long for people to get to a place where meth starts taking over their life," he said.

It's a drug that doesn't discriminate.

"We're not talking about degenerates or awful people. We're talking about people's sons, wives, daughters, brothers," he said. "People who are nice people or good people, who make some bad choices along the way, sometime. At some point, they find themselves addicted to something they didn't see coming."

"Meth is the scariest drug you'll ever do," Jones said. "[Know that] you're not too far gone. That was my fear, that I was too far gone. That was my fear, but I wasn't."

Jones is now doing her part to share her story and help others.

She volunteers at the facilities that helped her get clean and wants to make sure others know it's never too late to begin a journey to sobriety.