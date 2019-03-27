× School calls for prayers after fight leaves fifth-grade girl in critical condition

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A fifth-grade girl was airlifted in critical condition after a fight broke out at a South Carolina elementary school, according to the Colleton County School District and WCIV.

The fight happened Monday at Forest Hills Elementary School.

The student, who the district declined to identify, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Colleton County Schools reports the fight started in the classroom and school administrators stepped in to secure the scene and request emergency medical services.

“District and school staff have visited with the family,” the district reported in a Facebook update. “We ask the community to continue to keep the student and their family your thoughts and prayers.”

The hospital lists the child in critical condition. A GoFundMe, which WCIV confirmed to be run by the child’s family, reports that she is unresponsive.

The district crisis response team visited Forest Hills Elementary School on Tuesday to offer support services to students and staff.

“The district is committed to ensure the safety of all of our students while on campus,” the district said.