Randolph County DOT teams working to fix potholes

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Department of Transportation maintenance teams across the state continue their fight across potholes. Randolph County Maintenance Engineer Aaron Saunders said this year has been especially busy.

"I be honest with you, this year we've probably been the busiest," Saunders said. "We've been on potholes and enlisted the help of subcontract crews as well."

Three DOT teams, plus subcontractors, are criss-crossing Randolph County. And there are plenty of road craters to fill. According to entries received from the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, from January 2018 to mid-March 2018, Randolph County-based crews got roughly 110 pothole reports. But from January 2019 to mid-March 2019, about 290 pothole reports. The numbers could be even higher because the total doesn't include pothole complaints the department gets from local police departments or from phone calls from the public. Saunders said the large number of pothole reports are probably a result from our record rainfall from 2018 and the big snow from December 2018.

"Once the water entered that top layer of the roadway and went through the freeze/thaw process, the holes just spread like wildfire," Saunders said.

Outside of Asheboro, potholes were a big problem on Highway 49. Some drivers even said the highway could be dangerous. DOT teams have filled several ruts, but Saunders knows a more permanent solution is coming.

"They actually finished the rehab repairs earlier this week and that section is set to be milled and resurfaced during the next paving season so it should be taken care of," he said.

A date has not been selected for the Highway 49 resurfacing.

If you see a pothole on a state-maintained road, you can report it here.