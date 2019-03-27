Police looking for car after teenager seriously injured in Winston-Salem hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a car after a 17-year-old was seriously injured after a driver hit him and kept going in Winston-Salem, according to police.

On Wednesday, police released images of the suspect vehicle, a 2006-2010 Dodge Charger with black wheels, tinted windows and police-type spotlights.

"My brother is a fighter and he’s fighting for his life," the victim's sister, Tenicia Tribble, said. "He deserves to have this justice, this closure on him."

At about 7:47 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the crash in the 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Police believe the Dodge Charger was headed north on Cleveland Avenue as 17-year-old Joshua Codell Tribble, of Winston-Salem, was crossing the street. His family said the teen was heading home for Sunday dinner.

The car hit the teenager, but did not stop at the scene.

Tribble was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

"He is stable, but he’s still critical," Tenicia Tribble said. "He has multiple injuries. They really can’t say if he will come out right now, as of now, but they’re monitoring really closely."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

The sister added that this is not the first time their family has known tragedy from a hit-and-run.

"A couple of years ago not too far from where my brother was hit, on Liberty, my mom was also involved in a hit-and-run crash where she died on impact at the scene," she said.