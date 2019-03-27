Pills, syringe found in bathroom at Randleman park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Dozens of pills and an uncapped syringe were found in the bathroom at Stout Street Park, where many children go an play.

The Randleman Police Department is trying to figure out if it was a careless mistake or criminal activity.

"It's shocking, thinking that's going on here at the park, especially because there's children," Clarence Brady said.

His 12-year-old daughter found the bag of pills and needle in the bathroom Sunday afternoon.

Inside the bag were dozens of prescription pills for things like insomnia, hot flashes and anxiety.

"Twelve-year-old here at the park, you'd think it would be fine to send her to the bathroom, that she'd be OK," Brady said.

Randleman police said they're not sure how long the pills were in the bathroom.

"It's very concerning," Sgt. Shain Sexton said.

So concerning that the police department has increased patrols to 10 times day, is working to add additional surveillance cameras and access to view them from their patrol cars.

"We definitely want to make sure the concerns are addressed, that we have good solutions to help eliminate the problem," Sexton said.

Randleman Police Chief Steven Leonard says in his 14 years of leading the department, this is the first time he remembers officers finding a needle on the property, even though several parents have reported finding them in the past.

"This is not the place to be doing things like that when you've got children around," Brady said. "I've never seen anything like that and I'd never expect anything like that. Just be aware."

In response to the discovery, Randleman police officers will now physically check the bathrooms at Stout Street Park several times a day.

The police department is encouraging parents to inspect restrooms before letting their kids inside.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department.