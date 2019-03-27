× North Carolina high school student killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Raleigh Tuesday morning.

John Edward Leach, 62, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death and obstructing justice.

The crash happened after 7 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road between Sanderford Road and Southgate Drive.

Officers said 15-year-old Jaylyn Kareem-Jerell Bryant was taken to the hospital and later died.

Bryant was a ninth-grade student at Sanderson High School.

“After a traumatic event such as the death of a student, it is not unusual for students to feel anxious, sad, fearful, angry, or vulnerable,” the school principal said in a letter to parents Tuesday night. “They may be scared of losing someone else close to them. Through encouraging discussion, being supportive of feelings, providing factual information and suggesting positive outlets, you can help your child be aware of and process his or her emotions. Every child is different, and the emotional response may vary in duration. A team of counselors, psychologists, and social workers will be available at school to support students as needed.”