North Carolina fire department expecting 7 babies

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Fire Department is about to get a little bit bigger!

The crew is expecting seven new recruits, according to WTVD. That’s right, seven firefighters’ wives are pregnant.

While one is due in March, other members of the same fire department are expecting babies in April, May, June, August, and September!

Brianna Mitschele, of Flashpoint Photography, said she saw the pregnancy announcements popping up on Facebook so she set up a photoshoot.

Mitschele told WTVD six of the women are first-time moms.