No one injured after reported shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police brought out a tactical team after a report of shots fired at a public housing complex early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:39 a.m., officers responded to Smith Homes near W. Florida Street and S. Elm-Eugene Street.

Police report that a shot was fired towards an officer. They were unsure how intentional the shot was.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers evacuated the complex and brought in a tactical team.

After peacefully making contact with the people living in the apartment, police determined that no one was shot and there were no injuries.

Officers have not made any arrests but are continuing to interview witnesses.

Greensboro police explained the large police response was because officers were not initially sure what kind of situation they were dealing with.

Police made contact with people inside the apartment the shot came from, everyone cam out peacefully. No arrests at this time, police are now leaving the scene. pic.twitter.com/y0rLdJtQ8Z — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) March 27, 2019