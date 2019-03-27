× New details emerge after 5 juveniles arrested in conspiracy to murder in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Arrest warrants revealed new details into an Davidson County conspiracy to murder investigation.

Five juveniles were arrested after shots were fired in to homes in Davidson County on Sunday.

Oscar Hernandez-Hernandez, 16, Malik Obrien Craven, 18, and Ryan Joseph Peace, 16, were all named in arrest warrants.

Hernandez-Hernandez was charged with conspiring to commit first degree murder.

Craven was charged with conspiring to commit first degree murder.

Peace was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, larceny of firearm, injury to real property, possession of a handgun by a minor and going armed to the terror of people.

The other two have not been identified.

On Sunday, sheriff’s investigators came to two homes in southern Davidson County after reports of shots fired into the homes.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office arrested five juveniles, all males, for shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder of an adult.

The sheriff’s office did not give specific addresses where the shootings happened.