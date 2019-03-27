× Man in critical condition after shooting at High Point fried chicken restaurant

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a High Point fried chicken restaurant, police report.

At about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at Pantry Fried Chicken at 2921 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the scene, they found a 33-year-old man from Jamestown lying on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.

The man had gunshot wounds to the face, both arms, the right leg and the back.

Officers rendered aid until EMS could get to the scene. The victim was then taken to a hospital.

Multiple bullet holes were also found in the victim’s car in the parking lot.

Witnesses told officers an unknown man dressed in all black walked down from Hendrix Street up to the victim’s car where he fired several shots before running back to Hendrix Street.

The victim is in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.