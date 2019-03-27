JCPenney to close 27 stores this year, NC hospital to transport lab samples by drone and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses JCPenney which plans to close 27 stores this year, WakeMed Hospital which will break ground by transporting lab samples with a drone and carbon emissions which hit a record high last year.

