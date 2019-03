Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a popular source of income for people living on a fixed budget, but you may not be getting the biggest bang from the benefits social security provides.

Some ways to maximize your benefits include:

working for at least 35 years.

Work until your full retirement age.

Claim spousal payments.

Find out more in this week's Successful Aging.

