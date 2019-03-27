Guilford County Schools tests out One Card system for kids to scan into school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools are testing a way to keep a close eye on your students and make their lives a little easier.

The GCS One Card has been in use at seven schools in High Point for just about four months.

Every morning at Allen Jay Preparatory Middle School, there's a routine.

“We shake Dr. Wheat’s hand, and then we stop at the kiosk and your picture will be facing you. And then you walk through, you swipe, you’ll hear a beep, and then that’s how you know you’re checked in for the morning,” Allen Jay Prep student Olivia Johnson said.

These students are testing out a new program for the entire school district called the One Card.

“You can wear it in your pocket, or you can take it off the lanyard and just have it, or you can have it on the lanyard,” Misa Brumby said.

“We primarily are using the cards to allow our students to scan in upon their arrival in the morning. And so our young people are doing a very nice job of keeping up with their cards on the lanyards that have been provided for them,” Principal Dr. Kevin Wheat said.

The initial swipe helps staff keep track of exactly who is in the school.

“When you see a young person and you’re not sure if they’re a member of your program, it would help you to identify students and possibly people who need to be registered as guests or visitors within the building, so that’s been an advantage,” Dr. Wheat said.'

Students also swipe for attendance, in the lunch line and the media center. There could be even more uses outside of the school building down the line.

“It also has the capability for students to use them in public libraries or public transportation systems. All of that can be coded into the GCS One Card systems,” the principal said.

For now, it is still in the early stages. It's a learning process for the district and the students.

“I put it in my book bag every morning because I don’t want to forget it because I don’t want to be counted absent,” Brumby said.

Another cool feature the cards will have is the ability to track your student on the bus. Students will use their ID to swipe when they get on and off the bus. The district is still in the process of installing that software.