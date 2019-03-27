× Fort Bragg soldier from NC dies in wreck at military base

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was killed in a wreck Monday, according to a news release.

Spc. Michael Faulkenberry was a 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

The 23-year-old died in a privately-owned vehicle wreck at about 7 p.m. Monday on Fort Bragg.

“Spc. Faulkenberry was a dedicated Paratrooper to the Falcon Brigade,” said Col. Jason Curl, the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division commander. “His passing is a tragedy that strikes at the heart of us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers. The Falcon Family stands with them during this difficult time.”

Faulkenberry joined the Army in May 2016 and attended Basic Combat Training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

He then transitioned to Fort Bragg in December 2016.

Faulkenberry had received the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.