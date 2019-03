Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A dog was the only one home when a fire broke out at a home in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, WSFD responded to the scene at 602 Voss Street.

By about 11:19 p.m., the fire was under control.

After searching the scene, fire crews determined there were no injuries.

No one was home at the time, but fire crews did rescue a small dog.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.