Family of Dudley High School senior killed in shooting pleading for answers

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A family is demanding answers after a Greensboro teen was shot and killed.

James Currie was a senior at Dudley High School, just months away from graduating, when we he was gunned down late Sunday night near a home on East Montcastle Drive.

Police found Currie with a gunshot wound. Efforts were made to save his life but Currie died.

Currie's family says the power of prayer is the only thing holding them together.

"It's not easy, you know, going to the home knowing where he should be and there's an empty space there," said Beulah Miller, Currie's aunt.

Miller says her nephew was always respectful and shared her sense of humor.

"He and I were the goofy ones of the family. Just laugh at anything. Never a mean bone in his body," Miller said.

Miller is asking whoever is responsible to have a heart and do the right thing.

"We want closure not just for him, but for the family and I feel that until closure is brought to us he's not going to rest easy," Miller said.

Anyone with information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.