Family and friends hope $23,000 reward helps solve Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Family and friends of a shooting victim are hoping an increased Crime Stoppers reward helps solve the case.

The payout, for information that leads to an arrest in the death of Christopher Young, is now $23,120.

Greensboro police found Young suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Sedgefield Square Apartments on Bernau Avenue nearly six months ago. He died the next day.

John P. Williams met 28-year-old Young through Big Brothers Big Sisters Services around 20 years ago.

“I never thought I would see him laying in a casket,” said Williams, Young’s “big brother.”

Although they were not biologically related, Williams says Young was like a son.

“We met when he was in the third grade,” Williams said. “We did science projects. We studied. We did a lot of eating out.”

Williams says Young’s mom is still too heartbroken to talk, so he has been speaking out in hopes of encouraging people with information to come forward.

“We don't want this person to hurt anyone else,” Williams said. “The fact that they've hurt and killed Christopher means that they will have less of a time deciding to kill someone else.”

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword Badboyz to 274637 or submit a tip online at ggcrimestop.org. All three ways are 100 percent anonymous.

According to Young’s family, Young was “well underway to a promising career, having graduated from North Carolina A&T State University on December 8, 2012, and working at BB&T. He was in a number of educational organizations while enrolled in school and participated in sports activities; most notably basketball. In addition, Christopher found time to mentor several youth.”