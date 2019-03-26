Wreck involving tractor truck slows traffic on I-85 in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A wreck slowed traffic on northbound Interstate 85 in Randolph County Tuesday afternoon.

A tractor truck was hauling two other tractor trucks just like it when the driver went off the road near Hopewell Church Road round 4:45 p.m., according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

When the truck went off the road, it caused the two trucks being hauled to tip over in the road.

The truck then came back onto the road and hit a car.

There is no word on injuries at this time and it is unclear what caused the driver to go off the road.